This sprawling equestrian estate from 'The Wolf of Wall Street' is a steal at $3.8 million

You might not recognise Mill Hill Farm at first glance, but it has an Oscar-nominated film credit to its name.

A scene from 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” was shot at the seven-acre equestrian estate. For those who saw the movie, the house makes a cameo as Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) is encouraged to make a deal and leave Wall Street.

The spacious property is now on the market for $US3.8 million — a steal by Long Island Gold Coast standards.

Jason and Rudy Friedman of The Friedman Realty Team Real Estate have the listing.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of the interiors and the sprawling grounds.

The Mill Hill Farm is a seven-acre equine estate on the Gold Coast of Long Island. The Friedman Team Real Estate A gated entrance blocks prying eyes and offers plenty of privacy. The Friedman Team Real Estate The main home is a 5,000-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion. The Friedman Team Real Estate Next to it is the estate's Olympic-size equestrian arena. The Friedman Team Real Estate The charming home is a two story country colonial. The Friedman Team Real Estate The living room is spacious and airy, even with quite a bit of furniture packed in. The Friedman Team Real Estate No doubt the cast and crew of 'The Wolf of Wall Street' were kept comfortable during filming. The Friedman Team Real Estate The décor is modern and sleek, but the house still has a comfortable, lived-in vibe. The Friedman Team Real Estate The colour palette is mostly white, with bright accents and art punctuated throughout. The Friedman Team Real Estate The kitchen is finished with light woods and stainless steel appliances. The Friedman Team Real Estate The formal sitting room continues the white theme with a touch of yellow and sumptuous textiles. The Friedman Team Real Estate There is a workout space, but it's kind of lacklustre and small. The Friedman Team Real Estate A staircase leads to the second floor. The Friedman Team Real Estate Much like the spaces in the rest of the house, the five bedrooms are huge. The Friedman Team Real Estate Natural light and a clean design give the rooms an open feel. The Friedman Team Real Estate Outside there are spaces for sporting types and spectators. The Friedman Team Real Estate Imagine watching the sun set from the roof deck. The Friedman Team Real Estate Next to the house is a modest barn, by Gold Coast standards. The Friedman Team Real Estate It has stalls for 16 horses. The Friedman Team Real Estate There's a huge fenced lawn surrounding the equestrian arena. The Friedman Team Real Estate No equine estate would be complete without a life-size horse sculpture. The Friedman Team Real Estate

