This sprawling equestrian estate from 'The Wolf of Wall Street' is a steal at $3.8 million

The Friedman Team Real EstateThe 5,000-square-foot main house has five bedrooms.
You might not recognise Mill Hill Farm at first glance, but it has an Oscar-nominated film credit to its name.
A scene from 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” was shot at the seven-acre equestrian estate. For those who saw the movie, the house makes a cameo as Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) is encouraged to make a deal and leave Wall Street.
The spacious property is now on the market for $US3.8 million — a steal by Long Island Gold Coast standards.
Jason and Rudy Friedman of The Friedman Realty Team Real Estate have the listing.
Keep scrolling to take a tour of the interiors and the sprawling grounds.
