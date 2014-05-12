The Real Life 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Freaked Out And Ran Off Set During An Australian TV Interview

Jordan Belfort — AKA: The Wolf Of Wall Street — was on Australia’s version of “60 Minutes.”

During the interview he freaked out and walked off set.

BI Australia reports he lost it when interviewer Liz Hayes asked about a deal he has with an Australian talent management agency: “The last thing is that you have an oral contract with your management, the Fordham company, is that an attempt to hide your income?”

His response: “I’ve said enough about this, let’s move on, since you’ve stonewalled me at every step! … I’m done with this, I’m not gonna get attacked here — you’ve got a lot of nerve boy, I’ll tell you!” he said before storming out.

He eventually came back on set.

Here’s the teaser clip:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

