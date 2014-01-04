'Wolf Of Wall Street' Breaks F-Word Record

Mary Cybulski/Paramount Pictures Director Martin Scorsese’s films consistently include a record number of expletives.

“The Wolf of Wall Street” is all about excess — including the number of times curse words are spewed through the characters’ mouths.

The Golden Globe-nominated Martin Scorsese film used the F-word so many times, in fact, that it set a new record in an American feature film.

“The word ‘f—‘ and its variants is used 506 times over ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’s’ 180-minute running time,” according to a Variety report.

Previously, the record for a non-documentary was Spike Lee’s 1999 film “Summer of Sam” with 435 instances.

But Scorsese is no stranger to expletives — his movies “Casino” (422 times “f—” is said) and “Goodfellas” (300 times) both make the top 12.

The overall record, however, belongs to a 2005 comedy documentary called “F—“ about the word.

