'Wolf Of Wall Street' Cuts Sex Scenes To Avoid NC-17 Rating

The Wolf of Wall Street/Paramount Pictures ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ will be Martin Scorsese’s longest film to date.

“The Wolf of Wall Street” will still be the longest film of the holiday season, just shy of three hours, even after trimming a few steamy scenes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio flick had to cut out drug and sex scenes in order to get an R-rating from the MPAA.

It’s no secret Scorsese’s next movie — following the downward spiral of stockbroker Jordan Belfort — has had to return to the edit bay.

Originally, the film was set to be released mid-November before getting pushed back.

It then looked like the film may not come out until next year before it finally settled on a December 25 release.

At two hours and 59 minutes, “The Wolf of Wall Street” will be Scorsese’s longest movie yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.