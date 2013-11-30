'Wolf Of Wall Street' Cuts Sex Scenes To Avoid NC-17 Rating

“The Wolf of Wall Street” will still be the longest film of the holiday season, just shy of three hours, even after trimming a few steamy scenes.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio flick had to cut out drug and sex scenes in order to get an R-rating from the MPAA.
It’s no secret Scorsese’s next movie — following the downward spiral of stockbroker Jordan Belfort — has had to return to the edit bay.
Originally, the film was set to be released mid-November before getting pushed back.
It then looked like the film may not come out until next year before it finally settled on a December 25 release.
At two hours and 59 minutes, “The Wolf of Wall Street” will be Scorsese’s longest movie yet.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.