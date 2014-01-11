This Trailer For 'The Wolf Of Sesame Street' Will Change Your Memories Of Childhood Forever

With great cinema comes great YouTube trailer mashups.

We’ve already seen The Wolf of Wall Street intercut with Frank Capra’s classic It’s a Wonderful Life, so how about another one that will redefine your childhood?

Here we have it. The Wolf of Sesame Street, complete with Liam Neeson and Katy Perry cameos. Enjoy:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Disclosure: I found this trailer because I wanted to make a “Wolf of Sesame Street” joke on Twitter and I was sure somebody else already had).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.