BuzzFeed Gets Hilariously Parodied In Its Own Version Of 'Wolf Of Wall Street'

Everyone gets their 15 minutes of YouTube fame, and today is Jonah Peretti’s turn.

Peretti, the founder of BuzzFeed, is parodied in “The Wolf Of BuzzFeed,” where an actor portraying Peretti stands in as the Leonardo DiCaprio/Jordan Belfort role in “The Wolf Of Wall Street.”

It’s a true gem, and it was making the rounds on Twitter all morning.

Here’s a little rundown of what the trailer looks like:

“You show me a blog post with 72,000 hits on it, I quit my job and come work for you.”

“Hey listen. I quit. Yeah. I’m gonna write a blog.”

The actor playing Peretti explains how he started a website out of his apartment:

And targeted Facebook users with lists and cat pictures:

They even make jokes about Bitcoin and Reddit:

It’s really funny, and mimes the “Wolf of Wall Street” trailer perfectly for the age of digital journalism.

You can check out the full video below:

