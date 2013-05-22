Wolf Blitzer To Tornado Survivor: You Got To Thank The Lord. Survivor To Blitzer: I'm An Atheist

And now a moment of levity from the tornados that hit Oklahoma.
On CNN, Wolf Blitzer said to a tornado survivor, “I guess, you got to thank that Lord. Do you thank the Lord?”
The survivor pauses for a second before saying, “I’m actually an atheist.” She is totally polite about the whole thing.
