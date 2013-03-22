Wolf Blitzer Gushes Over Obama's Speech: 'One Of The Most Important An American President Has Ever Delivered'

Adding to the gushing over President Barack Obama’s address to young Israelis in Jerusalem on Thursday, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer declared it “one of the most important an American president has ever delivered” on the Israel-Palestine situation.



“This was a very powerful, pro-peace speech,” Blitzer said.

Blitzer then introduced former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk, who served under the Clinton administration.

“Martin, I thought this was one of the most important speeches an American president has ever delivered about the situation between the Israelis and the Palestinians,” Blitzer said.

Indyk agreed with Blitzer, calling it “bold” and “courageous.”

Watch the video below, courtesy of Mediaite:

