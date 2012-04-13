Wolf Blitzer Just Destroyed Hilary Rosen For Attacking Ann Romney

Democratic advisor Hilary Rosen was back on CNN this afternoon, appearing on Wolf Blitzer’s “The Situation Room” to apologise for saying yesterday that Ann Romney had “never worked a day in her life. “



The comment has launched a political firestorm, as Republicans accused Rosen — and by extension Democrats and President Barack Obama — of attacking stay-at-home mums. Although Rosen initially doubled down on her remarks, she apologized in a statement earlier this afternoon amid pressure from high-level Democrats and Obama campaign officials.

But Rosen’s apology on CNN was half-hearted, at best. And Blitzer called her out on it.

The host kicked off the interview by commenting on Rosen’s slight smirk.

“I see you are smiling a little bit, I don’t see why you are smiling,” Blitzer remarked.

Rosen looked a little taken aback, but then held her ground, launching into a tirade against Mitt Romney’s campaign:

This is a distraction that the Romney campaign is forcing on the American people to avoid his record on the issue.

Rosen also attacked Romney’s record on women’s issues, and slammed the candidate for using his wife to reach out to women about economic issues.

“When she goes out there and says she is his economic surrogate, come on, I’m not bringing her into this conversation,” Rosen said, adding that Romney’s record on hiring women during his career at Bain Capital was “terrible.” (She didn’t offer any evidence to back up the claim.)

When Rosen ran out steam, Blitzer remarked: “I didn’t hear an apology.”

Slightly embarrassed, Rosen mumbled something about having issued a statement and then turned to the camera:

“I apologise, working mums, stay-at-home mums, they are both difficult jobs,” she said. “I should not have chosen words that seemed to attack her chosen path in life.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.