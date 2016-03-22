Wolf Blitzer grills Donald Trump: Why are white supremacists supporting you?

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer grilled Donald Trump on Monday over the Republican presidential frontrunner’s support from white supremacist groups.

“Why do you think these various white supremacist groups are supporting your campaign?” Blitzer asked.

After Trump said he didn’t know anything about the white-supremacist groups that have backed his candidacy, Blitzer pressed Trump to disavow the groups outright.

“I mean, you’re telling me this, but I don’t know why. I’m the least racist person you’ll ever meet,” Trump said.

“You condemn them?” Blitzer said. “You don’t want their support?”

“Of course I condemn them. Always, I’ve always condemned them. I don’t want their support, I don’t need their support,” Trump said.

Trump faced massive backlash last month after he initially refused to disavow former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who lent his support to Trump.

In a speech in Washington on Monday, Democratic presidential frontrunner Hillary Clinton denounced Trump for supposedly “playing coy” with white supremacists. She also slammed his proposal to deport the less-than 11 million immigrants living in the US without permission.

“What Americans are hearing on the campaign trail this year is something else entirely. Encouraging violence. Playing coy with white supremacists. Calling for 12 million immigrants to be rounded up and deported,” Clinton said.

During his interview with Trump, Blitzer also raised a number of Trump’s recent media firestorms, including his frequent critical tweets about Fox News host Megyn Kelly, violence at his rallies, and an anti-Trump ad showing women reading his past statements about other women’s appearances.

Watch a clip from that interview below:

