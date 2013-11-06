21 Intense Portraits Of Zoo Animals Like You've Never Seen Them Before

German photographer Wolf Ademeit says that zoo animals don’t get the respect they deserve. We pay to see them, snap a few pictures, and move on.
Ademeit sought to capture “the beauty and grace of captive animals” through more than 500 animal portraits taken at local zoos from 2007 to 2011.
“I believe every animal has its own kind of beauty. I try to discover it and work it out,” Ademeit told Business Insider. “If I succeed, I can show the animals as individuals… “
Ademeit's photos required no special access. He traveled to the zoo as a regular visitor to take the photographs.
Ademeit's project required a lot of patience and persistence to capture animals portraying the particular emotion that he wanted.
The difference between photographing people and animals, he says, is that you can't give an animal instructions.
Ademeit says that you have to stay focused all the time. When an animal decides to show an emotion, it is usually gone very quickly.
When he decided to turn his attention to primates, he first spent a lot of time watching and getting to know the animals.
He says that he saw them display love, sadness, fun, and violence. Here a chimpanzee enjoys a piece of parsley piece by piece.
