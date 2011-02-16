Woeful Weslye Saunders Now Draft Eligible

It looks like Woeful Weslye Saunders will enter the 2011 NFL Draft after all. Yesterday, ProFootballWeekly.com reported that the NFL announced that the former University of South Carolina tight end is eligible to be selected, changing its former stance of disallowing the player from being a part of the draft after he failed to file paperwork necessary for all football players who sit out their senior seasons yet want to retain draft eligibility.



This is certainly good news for Saunders and his agent Butch Williams, but I bet that it will not halt rival agents from throwing the mishap in Saunders’ face, hoping that he may eventually find himself on our “On To The Next One” feature. Furthermore, we still have no explanation for why Saunders has declined his official invite to the NFL Scouting Combine. He better hope that he has a stellar Pro Day, because it will be his only opportunity to prove his skills in front of all NFL scouts at the same time.

This post originally appeared at Sports Agent Blog.

