Woe Is Lehman (LEH): KDB Talks End, Stock Tanks

So much for Korea saving Lehman Brothers (LEH). Talks between Lehman and the Korean state-run lender have now ended after hesitancy for Korean government regulators put the kibosh on any potential deal. We guess that means Lehman will now be selling Neuberger. WSJ:



On Tuesday, [Financial Services Commission chairman Jun Kwang-woo] told Dow Jones Newswires that KDB and Lehman were no longer talking. “There will be other opportunities (for KDB),” Mr. Jun said.

Another government official, who declined to be named, told Dow Jones Newswires that KDB had decided not to invest in Lehman after serious consideration.

Unless Lehman can pull another suitor out of its hat, a Neuberger Berman sale looks increasingly likely.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.