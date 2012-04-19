WHOA! This Watch Has $4.6 Million In Funding On Kickstarter

Photo: Pebble via Kickstarter

A few projects have raised $1 million on Kickstarter, but Pebble has set a new crowdsource funding high.Pebble is a watch that syncs perfectly with your smart phone. It has about 32,000 backers and it has $4.65 million pledged on Kickstarter. Its goal was $100,000 and there are still 30 days left in its Kickstarter campaign.



Pebble uses iPhone and Android apps to help the wearer control everything from music to exercise data on his or her wrist.

If you’re going for a bike ride, for example, you can set your watch to an app that will tell you the distance and pace on it. Pebble also pulls in alerts, like Caller ID and text messages from your phone, so you can see them quickly without ever taking your phone out of your pocket. The screen also works in direct sunlight and the watch face can be customised.

The founders say this about themselves: “Eric and his team have been designing smart watches for 3 years. Their first product was the inPulse smart watch for Blackberry (www.getinpulse.com). inPulse has been covered by Engadget, The Verge, Gizmodo, NYTimes and more. The Pebble team includes electrical and computer engineers, as well as Steve – our talented industrial designer.”

Here’s the video that has people going crazy for Pebble. Investors like Spark Capita’s Bijan Sabet have backed the project.



