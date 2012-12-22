Whoa, Behance Sold For A Whopping $150 Million!

Photo: TransmitNOW events via flickr

Earlier today, news circulated that another New York startup had been acquired.Behance, a community for designers and artists that hosts portfolios, was bought by Adobe.



The sale price wasn’t listed, but Om Malik’s sources say Adobe spent more than $100 million on Behance.

One source pegged the price “closer to $150 million.”

A Business Insider source also confirms that the sale was “9-figures.” When asked about the $150 million number we were told, “Something like that.”

That’s a huge win for co-founders Scott Belsky and Matias Corea, who bootstrapped the startup for its first five years. They raised $6.5 million earlier this year, and there’s no doubt the investors involved are thrilled.

It’s also another big exit for the New York tech community, sitting nicely between SinglePlatform, which was acquired earlier this year for $100 million, and OMGPOP, which was acquired by Zynga for ~ $200 million.

