Whoa: AT&T Base Station Threatens To Crush NYC Apartment Building

NOT the building in question.

Photo: Associated Press

Tenants in a Manhattan apartment building are suing their landlord for allowing an AT&T mobile phone base station to be installed on their rooftop.They were previously told the roof “wasn’t stable enough for human weight.”



Industry experts say a cell station doesn’t weigh all that much, so it shouldn’t be a risk, but the roof is showing big cracks, and mortar is falling from it, the New York Times reports.

Sounds scary and awful. But on the plus side, the residents get great cell reception, which is not all that common in New York.

Here’s the New York Times:

Tenants at 165 Pinehurst Avenue, a six-story brick building on a hilltop in Washington Heights, have something most modern Americans would envy: impeccable mobile phone service.

But it comes with a cost. They worry their building in northern Manhattan is going to collapse.

