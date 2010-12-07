WNBA President To Step Down

Photo: AP

Donna Orender has decided to resign as WNBA president effective on December 31.Orender has held the post for six years but will step aside to launch Orender Unlimited, a marketing, media, and strategy company.



Under Orender’s reign three original WNBA teams folded, but one finally turned a profit in 2010.

