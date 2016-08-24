WNBA player who won gold in Rio gave every child born at a Delaware hospital a new pair of shoes and a powerful message

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Brittney Griner (left) and Elena Delle Donne bite the gold medals they won in Rio.

On Sept. 5, 1989, WNBA player and U.S. women’s national team member Elena Delle Donne was born at Christiana hospital in Wilmington, Delaware. After winning gold at the Rio Olympics she returned with some gifts and a powerful message.

To celebrate her gold medal with the women’s team, Delle Donne and Nike teamed together to give every child born at the hospital on Saturday a new pair of Nike newborn shoes.

Delle Donne is an official spokesperson for the Christiana Care Health System.

The shoes also came with a message that read:

“It all starts now. 26 years ago, it started in Wilmington for a little champ just like you. And today, Elena Delle Donne conquered the world. Maybe, someday, that could be you. Or maybe you’ll choose to do something else. There really are no limits to your potential. Whatever you decide, get up. Get out. And get started. Life moves fast. And in these, it will move a little faster. Just do it. Unlimited future.”

Here are the shoes and the note:

Once @De11eDonne won gold, she and @Nike gave these to all babies born @christianacare this weekend. Powerful msg pic.twitter.com/gIX7huPQPT

— Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) August 22, 2016

And here are some of the newborns with their new kicks.





