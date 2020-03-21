WNBA and NWSL players are stuck overseas due to the growing threat of coronavirus — and now their seasons are hanging in the balance

AP Photo/Nick Wass Dearica Hamby is one of almost 90 WNBA players who took their talents overseas for the offseason.

The vast majority of the sports world has been put on pause due to the worsening threat of the coronavirus.

While leagues like the NBA and MLS have endured the logistical nightmare of rescheduling a season, the WNBA and NWSL have the added issue of returning their players to the US before the season begins.

In order to supplement their incomes, players in both the WNBA and the NWSL often take their talents overseas during the domestic leagues’ offseasons.

WNBA players, such as Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, have struggled to find their ways back to the states despite her deep desire to flee.

Many NWSL players spend their offseasons playing for Australia’s W-League, which will be hosting its Grand Final match – featuring 11 NWSL players – on Saturday.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought a vast majority of the sports world to a screeching halt. Leagues like the NBA, NHL, and MLS have suspended their seasons as more and more players test positive for COVID-19.

And while their counterparts on the women’s side are similarly concerned with the worsening logistical nightmare of scheduling a sports seasoning in the midst of a global pandemic, the WNBA and National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) have an even more pressing issue to sort out.

They’re scrambling to get their players stateside.

In order to supplement their incomes, players in both the WNBA and the NWSL often take their talents overseas during the domestic leagues’ offseasons. From fall to spring each year, women’s sports enthusiasts in the United States can check in with some of their favourite players as they compete across Europe, Asia, and Australia. And while this two-season-per-year lifestyle poses its own set of challenges under ordinary circumstances, it is even more difficult to navigate in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

A number of WNBA players find themselves increasingly isolated and concerned about their ability to return home after spending the offseason abroad

As detailed by Alexis Mansanarez in her recent article for The Athletic, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby has spent the past few months suiting up Virtus Eirene Ragusa – a team that plays in Italy’s Serie A1 league. She has struggled to find her way home to the states despite her deep desire to flee.

Cassy Athena/Getty Images Dearica Hamby with her daughter.

“For like two days I was just kind of crying, because I really wanted out,” Hamby told Mansanarez. “Obviously, I’m losing my mind because I can’t play basketball. I can’t work out [in a gym]. I was like, I might just take the risk and get on a plane because each day I still don’t know what’s going to happen. Trump could wake up tomorrow morning and say, ‘That’s it, all flights done,’ and then I’m stuck out here.”

Hamby sent her 3-year-old daughter and mother home ahead of her while she waited out her quarantine period. Since Italy has become the latest epicentre of the virus, individuals who do not exhibit symptoms have been barred from receiving testing.

Thus, Hamby – who had not exhibited any symptoms – was forced to spend two weeks in isolation regardless of whether or not she actually had the coronavirus. She scheduled a flight home for this week and, if all goes according to plan and she makes it back to the states, she’ll self-quarantine for another two weeks on her home soil.

Plenty of other WNBA players are scattered around the world while the pandemic impacts nearly every aspect of everyday life. Some, like Hamby, are figuring out the logistics of returning home. Others, like Phoenix Mercury centre Kia Vaughn, are all but trapped abroad.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images Kia Vaughn (left) last played in the WNBA for the New York Liberty, but signed with Phoenix this offseason.

Vaughn laced up for Elazig IL Ozel Idare – better known as Elazig – in Turkey this season and played games as recently as this past weekend. As Mansanarez notes, Vaughn would be in breach of her contract had she left the country prior to the Turkish Federation’s call to suspend the season. Still, given her asthma and allergies, it would not have been all that surprising had Vaughn decided to flee.

“If I leave now, I leave money on the table and then I’m going to have to spend extra money to quarantine myself [at home] too, just in case to keep everybody safe,” Vaughn told Mansanarez. “My anxiety and my health is fine right here. I should quarantine myself in my own apartment here, rather than going to the airport and be among people that could have it and then, God forbid, I get it.”

The world’s top soccer players find themselves in a similarly precarious situation

Although the NWSL preseason kicked off March 4, not all of the league’s players were stateside in time to join their teams in training. Like the WNBA’s athletes, many NWSL players travel across the globe to supplement their income by playing for a second team.

Most commonly, NWSL players take their talent to the W-League – the top-division women’s soccer league in Australia and one of the most elite women’s soccer leagues in the world outside of the NWSL itself. And while players who stayed in the states began to prepare for the NWSL season kick-off on April 18, dozens of their counterparts were busy gearing up for the W-League playoffs.

Right now, 11 players from six different NWSL teams are still in Australia getting ready to compete in Saturday’s W-League Grand Final, which Sydney FC and Melbourne City will play without fans in attendance.

Daniel Carson/Getty Images Sofia Huerta plays for the NWSL’s OL Reign, but she still has one more game to play with Sydney FC.

“Obviously it would be much more fun to have fans there,” Sydney FC and OL Reign striker Sofia Huerta said, per Sydney FC. “That’s part of the game. That’s why championships are so fun, but we understand the circumstances and we’ll still be able to go out and play our game.”

Although Australia is not among the countries most severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis, the country has instituted a stringent COVID-19 travel ban to help contain the spread of the illness. As of Friday night, the Australian government has restricted travel into the country such that non-citizens and non-long-term residents are banned.

The US State Department, meanwhile, have issued a level-four travel advisory – the highest level of travel advisory possible – for every country in the world. Department officials warned Americans “in countries where commercial departure options remain available” to “arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period,” according to CNN.

How this will impact NWSL players still remains to be seen. Though the league has suspended its 2020 preseason and postponed the regular season in the wake of the global health crisis at hand, it has not given any indication as to when play with resume, so players have an added incentive to return stateside rather than riding out the storm down under.

Mike Owen/Getty Images Melbourne City and Orlando Pride star Claire Emslie admitted that the coronavirus outbreak has been a distraction from championship week.

With a championship on the line, dropping everything to take a day-long flight home is out of the question. Players likely don’t even have the bandwidth to schedule emergency travel accommodations while preparing for the game. And given the speed with which the coronavirus situation has devolved, it is entirely possible that these players will lose their opportunity to travel home by waiting even one extra day before fleeing, making for a “really stressful” few days, according to Orlando Pride striker Claire Emslie.

“This week has been a bit crazy,” the Scotland native and Melbourne City star told the BBC. “It’s mixed emotions really. The last two days have been really stressful off the pitch because obviously countries are going into lockdown.”

“We’ve got a few internationals so are we going to get home? Will we be stuck in Australia? Where are we going to live? All that sort of thing is going through players’ heads,” she added. “Hopefully borders stay open, so everyone is kind of settled in that respect for now.”

Huerta echoed Emslie’s sentiments.

Jack Thomas/Getty Images Washington Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe spends her NWSL offseason playing with Sydney FC.

“It’s been hectic, especially with everything that’s going on and the Grand Final not having any fans and stuff,” Huerta said. “Back home, in the US, we’ve been hearing everything. Every time we wake up in the morning, there’s always something new to read.”

Still, Washington Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe – who will be minding the net for Sydney FC Saturday – described having the ability to continue playing as an “escape from all the chaos” relating to the coronavirus.

“We’re just excited to be able to continue playing,” Bledsoe said, per Sydney FC. “The rest of the sports world is shutting down, but we’ve got a game to win on Saturday.”

