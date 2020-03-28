The 2020 WNBA Draft will now air on ESPN's main channel after fans criticised plans to show it on ESPN2

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports You can tune into the 2020 WNBA Draft on ESPN starting at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 17.

ESPN announced Thursday that it would air the 2020 WNBA Draft on its main channel.

The decision comes mere hours after the company announced that it would broadcast the draft on ESPN2 as originally scheduled.

WNBA fans criticised the brand for the initial choice given the lack of live sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even presumed No. 1 overall pick and Oregon Ducks standout Sabrina Ionescu tweeted that the draft “should be on ESPN” before the switch was formally announced.

???? Update: Good news from our broadcast partner — #WNBADraft 2020 will be on ESPN. Same date (Friday, April 17), new time: 7 p.m. ET. Let’s go! #WNBATogether ????https://t.co/yS0xeZgx4E — WNBA (@WNBA) March 27, 2020

WNBA fans took to social media and flooded the comments of the ESPN Women’s Hoops tweet to criticise the move given the lack of live sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

lol even with 0 live sports still putting this on espn2? @espn is ridiculous. — Peter (@pkkilkel) March 26, 2020

Why is this not being broadcasted on @espn ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️???????????? This is so incredibly frustrating!!! — Nicole (@NicoleWC78) March 26, 2020

This is such a bad look @espn ! What else could possibly stop y’all from putting this on the top ESPN channel? Maybe this huh? pic.twitter.com/WDgleaysjG — Will (@Gdup23) March 26, 2020

Hi @espn, what are you planning to put on the flagship at that time? My guesses:

– Any game from the 94 MLB season after August 11

– Any game from the 98-99 NBA season before February 5

– Any game from the 04-05 NHL season — Joe Runx (@j_runx) March 26, 2020

Even former Oregon Ducks standout and presumed No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu chimed in before the brand officially announced that it had walked back the decision. She has since deleted the tweet.

Sabrina Ionescu/Twitter

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak and shelter in place orders around the country, this year’s WNBA Draft will be held virtually.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the picks and top prospects will participate remotely, per a statement from the league published on Thursday. Currently, the New York Liberty own the first pick in the upcoming draft, with the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever rounding out the top three.

As of now, the WNBA season is still set to begin on May 15 as initially scheduled, but the league has stressed that it will continue to “scenario plan” in the wake of mounting public health concerns.

