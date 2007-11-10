WMG Stock Fall Fueling Kid Rock Tantrum?

Combine: One cranky blogger + one peaked but still volatile rock star. Add: Cratering music company stock. Results: Messy, entertaining e-mail fight!

The backstory: Professional angry dude Bob Lefsetz, whose daily email missives are read throughout the music business, reviewed Wednesday’s Country Music Awards and made a brief but disparaging remark about Kid Rock, who appeared on the show. Kid Rock is one of Warner Music Group’s (WMG) biggest acts, and perhaps that stock’s free fall this week has helped fuel the following response, via email.

Im sure its difficult to sit on the bench while us folks play in the big game. Your a failed musician with a big mouth. You try to make a name for yourself with half arse opinions based on everyone who is actually trying to do something in music. Yet you do NOTHING but talk. See you on the streets you punk arse mother fxxxxx!!

And, we’re off: Rest of the email chain after the jump…

From: Bob Lefsetz

Subject: Re:

Date: November 8, 2007 4:14:03 PM PST

To: [email protected]_________

Cc: Billy Ritchie, Ross Schilling, Ken Levitan, Livia Tortella, Lyor Cohen, Rick Roskin, Rick Rubin, Ian Rogers

Oh lighten up Bob.

Don’t you remember me singing your praises during the “Devil Without A Cause” days?

Yeah, you spend time in Nashville. Recorded your album at Bluebird…

But, are you a rocker or a country act? I’m against people from other genres stunting on these TV awards shows. If you’d come out and sung a country song, if your music had been moving up the country chart…I would have said something different. But, this just looked like a promotional appearance.

I applaud your irreverence. Just didn’t wholly work here.

But isn’t it interesting that you’re so irreverent, and then I am and you’ve got a thin skin!

I was surprised that your record did as well as it has. Good for you.

And don’t worry, your peeps are looking out for you. I got e-mail excoriating me, defending you…

But if you’re in the spotlight, if you’re in the public eye, you’ve got to take criticism with a grain of salt. It goes with the territory.

As for being a failed musician… Never. Maybe a failed competition freestyle skier!

Good for you for canning Punch! Now embrace new technology.

Keep bonding with your fan base.

Your buddy,

Bob

From: [email protected]_________

Subject: Re: lighten up! Haha

Date: November 8, 2007 4:55:12 PM PST

To: Bob Lefsetz

Cc: Billy Ritchie, Ross Schilling, Ken Levitan, Livia Tortella, Lyor Cohen, Rick Roskin, Rick Rubin, Ian Rogers

Stunting? I had a f—ing ball last night while you were typing emails. You got a big mouth and no weight to back it up. you can mother f— me all day long, but i will see you one day, and when i do it will be fun to watch you bitch up! ….ohh and last time i checked it makes perfect sense to make promotional appearances arsehole. And i didnt can punch, dickhead, he is one of the greatest managers of all time. I also didnt record my album at bluebird, i did overdubs at “blackbird”….your last email shows just how inaccurate your facts are. Cant wait to watch you bitch up!

Kid Rock

From: Bob Lefsetz

Subject: Re: lighten up! Haha

Date: November 8, 2007 5:02:25 PM PST

To: [email protected]_________

Cc: Billy Ritchie, Ross Schilling, Ken Levitan, Livia Tortella, Lyor Cohen, Rick Roskin, Rick Rubin, Ian Rogers

Mea culpa. Blackbird.

As for the truth re Punch, I’ll never know for sure. But he hurt your career more than he helped it. You had your biggest hit BEFORE he came on board.

As for the attitude… For a guy with such intelligent rhymes, I’m stunned that all you can come up wth here is drivel about me “bitching up”.

Hey, I give you credit for making it. As AC/DC sang, it’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock and roll… But, I’m stunned that you’re evidencing the behaviour of the street as opposed to the millionaire you are.

And your new album STILL isn’t on iTunes. Even Metallica and Zeppelin have made deals. The thinking here?

Come on, let’s not get physical, let’s use our brains.

Your friend, if you’d only be open about it…

Bob

From: [email protected]_________

Subject: Re: lighten up! Haha

Date: November 8, 2007 5:37:57 PM PST

To: Bob Lefsetz

Cc: Billy Ritchie, Ross Schilling, Ken Levitan, Livia Tortella, Lyor Cohen, Rick Roskin, Rick Rubin, Ian Rogers

You went from “f— kid rock” to lets be friends pretty f—ing quick bitch boy!

Kid Rock

From: Bob Lefsetz

Subject: Re: lighten up! Haha

Date: November 8, 2007 6:31:49 PM PST

To: [email protected]_________

Read my very first response to you below… I signed it “your buddy”… So I was conciliatory from day one. Which is how it should be. You’re the one who continued to be heated.

Then again, I’m sure I can say something else to piss you off!

But, isn’t it about interacting with our minds rather than our swords?

I’ve only talked to you once, with Jason… I don’t really know you.

But if you keep making this about who’s on top, we’re never gonna get anywhere.

