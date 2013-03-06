Big Talent Agency Signs 'Caine's Arcade' 10-Year-Old YouTube Star

Photo: YouTube

Last year, a YouTube video of Caine Monroy — a 9-year-old who created his own arcade out of cardboard boxes and trash in his dad’s L.A. auto shop — went viral.The adorable pint-sized entrepreneur’s story has over 3.6 million hits on YouTube, over 132K likes on Facebook and has even been tweeted about by Justin Timberlake.



And now, William Morris endeavour Agency has signed the now-10-year-old, the talent agency confirmed to People magazine.

WME also reps huge stars such as Denzel Washington, Ben Stiller, Tina Fey, and Steve Carell — and the short film’s filmmaker, Nirvan Mullick.

Now Mullick and Monroy often appear at speaking engagements together and just last month traveled to France to speak at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity – where Monroy was the youngest speaker ever.

On WME’s website, Monroy is touted as a speaker who is:

“an example of what is possible in today’s digital age. In this moderated Q&A format, Caine shares the story behind his idea, vision and dream that has become a wonderful example of human connection and what amazing things can happen when people join together to help someone fulfil a dream.”

“The success of the 11-minute video has also given way to a scholarship fund for Monroy – which has raised almost $230,000 – and the Imagination Foundation, an organisation created to help foster creativity and entrepreneurship in children,” reports People.

Now watch the video that started it all below, it’s worth the whole 10 minutes:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If you’re wondering how Caine became such a well-known entrepreneur at such a young age, here’s his tips on how others can achieve similar success:

5 Lessons (on a Barf Bag) for Entrepreneurs:

Be nice to customers. Do a business that is fun. Do not give up. (Caine circled and underlined this one three times) Start with what you have. Use recycled stuff.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.