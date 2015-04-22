This website turns satellite images into beautiful iPhone wallpapers

If you’re looking for a good place to find beautiful iPhone wallpapers, you need to check out WLPPR.

The new website pulls from existing satellite images of the Earth and transforms them into gorgeous iPhone backgrounds.

Each HD image contains an incredible amount of detail, and below each wallpaper are some handy links for downloading cropped versions that will perfectly fit an iPhone 5/5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.

If you’re curious and want to learn more about the exact section of Earth the satellite image comes from, there are also direct links to NASA, ESA, or Yandex with detailed background info for every photo.

While most of WLPPR’s images are satellite images of Earth, there’s also a small section devoted to images of Mars.

WLPPR was created in only a day by Sergey Minkin, a user interface designer for Russian internet company Yandex. While WLPPR only exists in website form for now, Minkin wrote on Product Hunt that a WLPPR mobile app is on the way.

For now, if you want to save a WLPPR image as your new iPhone background, here’s what you do.

From your iPhone, click on this link to bring up WLPPR’s mobile site. Find a wallpaper you like and click the download link for your specific iPhone model. Once the image loads, hold down a finger on the image and save it to your Photos app. You can now go back into Photos and select “Use as Wallpaper” from the menu.

