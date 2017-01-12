Washington Wizards player has a hilarious explanation for why he slid in a weak attempt to defend a shot

It’s easy to forget from afar, but even professional athletes get tired sometimes.

That was apparently the case for Washington Wizards big man Jason Smith in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 101-99 win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

During the fourth quarter, Smith ran out to contest and an open corner three, and as he did so, dived and slid right into the bench. Though he helped prevent the open shot, the method was questionable.

In an interview after the game, Smith explained himself, saying, honestly, he was just too tired to run and jump.

“I might have been a little gassed,” Smith said. “And I was like, ‘You know what, I gotta get out there,” but I was gonna contest high, but I said, my legs said no. I just gave him, you know like the field-goal kicker, you kinda just dive past them… Something to that effect. It worked!”

While Wizards coach Scott Brooks may not preach this practice going forward, Smith’s method did prevent an open three that could have changed the game.

Watch his response below:

Jason Smith’s dive & slide explanation >>> pic.twitter.com/Y6ClsHZcoJ

— Danny (@recordsANDradio) January 11, 2017

