The New Orleans Hornets Already Have The No. 1 Pick, And They Just Made A Super Smart Trade

The Hornets are building from the ground up with Anthony Davis

Photo: AP

It’s not even the offseason yet, but we just had the first big NBA trade of the summer.Here’s the deal, which was first reported by Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress:



The Washington Wizards get: Emeka Okafor ($28 million/two years) and Trevor Ariza ($14.9 million/two years)

The New Orleans Hornets get: Rashard Lewis ($23 million/one year) and the 46th pick

So basically, New Orleans is completely starting from scratch — exchanging ~$42 million of salary in 2012-13 and 2013-14 for $23 million of salary next year.

They’ll conceivably use Lewis’ expiring contract in a trade next year.

The Hornets are going to start fresh with Eric Gordon, Anthony Davis, and loads of cap space, which is pretty promising.

The Wizards, for their part, actually did OK here.

They desperately need rotation players to go alongside John Wall and Nene, and that’s exactly what Okafor and Ariza are. If they pick a two guard like Bradley Beal at No. 3, a starting five of Wall-Beal-Ariza-Okafor-Nene would be pretty decent in the East.

