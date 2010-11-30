Washington Wizards Benefit From Contrarian Thinking During LeBron Sweepstakes

Photo: Washington Post

While a dozen teams were manoeuvring to free the cap space needed to sign LeBron James or one of the other marquee free agents this summer, the Wizards went the opposite direction.Aware that they had little chance of signing James, they took advantage of other teams’ fire sales, writes Mark Lee of the Washington Post.



The Wizards acquired Kirk Hinrich and the No. 17 pick from the Bulls and Yi Jianlian from the Nets as both teams tried to create room for LeBron. Neither team was successful in their bid for the superstar free agent.

Meanwhile, Hinrich starts for the Wizards, Jianlian is one of the first players off the bench, and the draft pick became promising rookie Kevin Seraphin. Along with top pick John Wall, those three pieces give hope to a brighter future for the Wizards.

Granted, at 5-10 the Wizards aren’t showing signs of improvement just yet, but their contrarian thinking this offseason helped improve their roster on the cheap.

