The Wizards Mocked Heat Fans With A 'Bandwagon Cam'

The Washington Wizards beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat 117-94 at the Verizon Center in D.C. on Wednesday night, a victory that was made all the sweeter by a first quarter jab at Heat fans.

Instead of a usual “kiss cam” or “dance cam” that sports arenas use to keep fans entertained during breaks, the good folks at the Verizon Center tried something a little different — a ‘”bandwagon cam” spotlighting the alleged Heat fans in the crowd.

Take a look:

Wizards doing a good bit here. pic.twitter.com/EeTZXDrzt8

— Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) January 16, 2014

We think this guy sums it up quite nicely:





