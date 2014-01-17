The Wizards Mocked Heat Fans With A 'Bandwagon Cam'

Jennifer Michalski

The Washington Wizards beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat 117-94 at the Verizon Center in D.C. on Wednesday night, a victory that was made all the sweeter by a first quarter jab at Heat fans.

Instead of a usual “kiss cam” or “dance cam” that sports arenas use to keep fans entertained during breaks, the good folks at the Verizon Center tried something a little different — a ‘”bandwagon cam” spotlighting the alleged Heat fans in the crowd.

Take a look:

We think this guy sums it up quite nicely:


