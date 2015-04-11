15 awesome women who outshine their rich and famous husbands

These wives of some of the world’s most rich and famous men are no slouches.
Despite having access to all the money in the world, they have written novels, started companies, edited magazines and practiced law.
In addition to their brains and entrepreneurship, many also happen to be gorgeous.
From the talented and beautiful Dasha Zhukova to the pediatrician wife of Facebook’s founder, it’s no wonder billionaires wanted to be with these incredible women.
Salma Hayek is married to Francois-Henri Pinault, the billionaire who runs Gucci, among other brands.
Why she's awesome: Hayek received an Oscar nomination for her role in the film 'Frida,' and has starred in a number of blockbusters.
She does philanthropy through UNICEF, helping raise awareness for child vaccines. She's also advocated for charitable causes from domestic violence to climate change.
Why she's awesome: Alamuddin is a highly accomplished human rights lawyer who has represented everyone from former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko to the country of Armenia in its fight for recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Stephanie Seymour is married to billionaire Peter Brant. They reconciled after a rough patch a couple years ago.
Why she's awesome: Seymour is a former supermodel who has appeared on the cover of Vogue and in many Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues.
She's also appeared on television and movies.
Why she's awesome: Nita is co-owner of the Mumbai Indians cricket team and is actively involved in fundraising for the blind, education and disaster relief.
She's also the founder of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, a competitive private school in Mumbai, and a director on the board of Reliance Industries, her husband's company.
Why she's awesome: Sonia (Klein) is a former Australian fashion model. She's also a big yogi and has been practicing yoga for more than a decade. She's a teacher-certified Ashtanga practitioner and the founder of JOIS Yoga studios, which teaches Ashtanga.
Dasha Zhukova is married to billionaire Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, one of the richest men in the world.
Why she's awesome: The gorgeous Dasha is an entrepreneur, magazine editor and fashion designer. She's currently working with architect Rem Koolhaas to build a modern art museum in Moscow.
Zhukova and Abramovich have two children.
Why she's awesome: Mackenzie is a best-selling novelist who won the National Book Award for 'The Testing of Luther Albright.'
She has a degree from Princeton, and she and Jeff are well-known philanthropists.
Why she's awesome: Chen is the longtime host of CBS hit 'Big Brother,' and a co-host on CBS' daytime show 'The Talk.'
Irina Viner has been married to Russian oligarch and billionaire Alisher Usmanov for more than 20 years.
Why she's awesome: Irina is the head coach for the Russian national gymnastics team, and considered to be one of the most successful gymnastics coaches of all time.
She's also known for her fashion sense and taste in art.
Why she's awesome: Von Furstenberg is a massively successful businesswoman and fashion designer credited with designing the wrap dress.
The pair are major philanthropists in New York City -- their latest project is a $US130 million floating park to be built in the Hudson River.
Why she's awesome: Priscilla is currently in pediatric residency at the University of California at San Francisco. Despite being married to one of the world's richest men, she had a low-key wedding with Zuckerberg and picked out an off-the-rack dress.
The pair have become major philanthropists, donating to causes ranging from health to education.
Why she's awesome: Susan is an elite-level athlete who has competed in the Ironman triathlons. She's also the chairwoman of the fashion label Phi, which has appeared in Vogue.
Why she's awesome: Sacconaghi is a native of Canada who works as a consultant for art buyers. She graduated from McGill University and she received her master's in international relations from Cambridge, according to the New York Times.
Why she's awesome: Ali Pincus co-founded online home furnishings retailer One King's Lane in 2009. It raised $US112 million last year, valuing the company at nearly $US1 billion.
