Wives FREAKING OUT On iVillage Message Boards

And even worse, they apparently call their spouses DH, as in Dear Husband. Ewww.



The Daily Beast: Anxiety about laid-off DHs (dear husbands), mortgage shock, and depression have hit women’s message boards hard:

izyanalexsmommy

So today’s the day, dh’s last day of work – laid off after 20 years of service & never one bad review.

I was sick to my stomach as I suggested maybe he take an empty box with him today…. but that’s only half as sick as I feel realising we’ve got to tell the kids why dad’s not going to work tomorrow. How do you do it?

When they were small, they’d always ask Daddy not to go to work, to stay home with them (they adore him), and we’ve always explained that Daddy has to work to make money to pay for … you know, everything. So now, at 6 and 9, they understand the need for work (and money)….so how do we explain no work (they’re not dumb, I’m sure it’ll strike fear about no money).

