How 'The Devil's Financial Dictionary' defines 12 Wall Street words

Wall Street analysts and economists speak their own language.

Words like “research” and “analysis” mean one thing to regular folks, but something totally different to the folks with a financial interest in how they are perceived.

To address this, Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Zweig is out with a new book, “The Devil’s Financial Dictionary,” which features satirical, yet insightful definitions that decode the meaning of everyday financial jargon.

Just in time for the holidays, this compendium of Zweig’s wit is the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone remotely interested in finance.

We picked 12 terms from 200+ page text and shared them below.

Enjoy.

