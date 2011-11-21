The Yale QB Who Blew Off His Rhodes Scholarship Interview To Play Harvard Threw Three Interceptions And Lost 45-7

Photo: YouTube

Yale QB Patrick Witt chose to play Harvard yesterday instead attending his final interview for a Rhodes scholarship.But he wasn’t rewarded for his dedication — his team got pummelled 45-7 and he threw three picks.



Harvard was the heavy favourite going in. And after spotting Witt and Yale an early TD, they reeled off 45-straight points.

With the win, Harvard finished the year at 7-0 in the Ivy League. Yale fell to 4-3 and a four-way tie for second place.

