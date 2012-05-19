George Zimmerman Might Be A Bully After All, Witnesses Say

Photo: Florida State Attorney

George Zimmerman followed Trayvon Martin before shooting the “skinny” 17-year-old and any scuffle was over by the time a shot was fired, according to some witnesses.Two women who heard someone screaming for help before Martin died told Florida investigators Zimmerman followed the teen before killing him.



“And I can tell you there was no fighting going on at the time the gun went off,” one of the women, identified only as W16, told police. “And the fight that happened started way down the sidewalk. Now the kid got shot way down here, you know, 5 doors down.”

Zimmerman, the neighbourhood watchman who shot and killed Martin, was charged last month with second-degree murder. Zimmerman has claimed he acted in self-defence.

The Florida state attorney prosecuting Zimmerman has released a slew of evidence revealing chilling details from eye witness reports, and from a Middle Eastern man who worked with Zimmerman.

The eye witnesses shed light on what might have happened the rainy February evening when Martin died.

“So I’m assuming maybe the kid was already shot once and was crying and trying to get home,” one of the women told investigators. “But I know they were not physically fighting at the time that gun went off when we heard the shot and the kid hit the ground.”

The witness said, “That little kid was so skinny compared to him.”

Meanwhile, a onetime co-worker of Zimmerman said the neighbourhood watchman had tormented him repeatedly. Zimmerman mocked his accent and called him an “f-ing moron,” the witness claimed.

“He had a great warm face, but I didn’t see the other face till later on,” the witness said. He added, “I was an easy target for him. “That was more important than anything else.”

However, another witness, a woman identified as W1, spoke out in defence of Zimmerman.

The woman told investigators that police asked her if she thought Zimmerman had done this.

“And I said no I don’t think he would have done this,” she said.

While the woman said she did not know Zimmerman personally, she recognised him from his efforts to reinvigorate the neighbourhood watch program.

DON’T MISS: New Photos From The Trayvon Martin Killing Show George Zimmerman Bloody And Injured >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.