Witnesses Say Man Who Plowed Through Crowded L.A Boardwalk Did It Purposefully

A car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians on the Venice beach boardwalk in Los Angeles “seemed to be deliberately trying to hit people,”

a witness told CBS affiliate KCAL9.

Twelve people were injured in the accident that took place early Saturday evening. One person later died. Two of the victims are critically injured.

“This guy had an intent to create mayhem and massacre a lot of people,” one witness told KCAL9.

After the crash, the driver fled the scene and later abandoned the car, described as a black sedan.

Los Angeles police arrested a suspect on Sunday, the Los Angeles Times reports.

After the incident on Saturday, a man walked into a Santa Monica police station and said he was connected to the hit-and-run, according to the LA Times.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

