Witness At The Crash Site In Ukraine: 'There Are Bodies Scattered Everywhere'

Freelance photographer and videographer John Wendle spoke with ABC News on Thursday night from the Ukrainian village of Gribovka, near the Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 crash site.

He described a gruesome scene there around 24 hours after the crash.

Among referencing a number of Ukrainian emergency vehicles, Wendle noted rebel fighters had secured the area. During the interview, he started speaking to one in Russian, later translating that the man had pointed out blood and remains splattered on the ground with his flashlight.

“You can see that now?” the host asked. “Yeah,” Wendle replied. “It’s a pretty grim site.”

Wendle also saw men walking on a small country road between two fields with flashlights and guns, noting that a “Mr. Borodai” (potentially pro-Russian separatist leader Alexander Borodai), was currently surveying the scene with his “close security detail.”

The host tried to ask about the rebels’ actions and numbers — but Wendle once again became distracted and disturbed by what he saw.

“There are bodies scattered everywhere,” Wendle said. “They just shined a light on a woman. She’s almost unrecognizable, just a lower torso.”

Listen to the whole interview below.



