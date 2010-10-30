Witness The Rebirth Of Saab

Sponsored by:

If you’re in the market for a new car, it’s easy to be swayed by luxury symbols and mass market brands. Instead, take some time to assert your independence and show off your individual taste with a more unique automobile. If you take your driving seriously, you’ll want a “driver’s car,” rather than simply a basic mode of transportation. Witness the rebirth of the Saab, zooming back with its new promise to “Move Your Mind.”



Dramatic? Possibly. But with Saab vehicles, driving in and of itself is an experience, and an intuitive one. The DriveSense technology lets you choose between Comfort Drive or Sport Drive, depending on your mood. Kind of like the difference between commuting to work or driving toward that special weekend getaway. Or, better still, if you choose Intelligent mode, the vehicle will automatically adjust and basically anticipate your needs.

When you’re out on the road, let the distinctive styling and European handling of a Saab make you feel a little different…a little special. That is, after all, how it should be.

