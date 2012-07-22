Witness Says Someone Let 'Dark Knight' Shooter In Through The Emergency Door*

A man who witnessed the ‘Dark Knight’ shooting told TV station KCNC he thinks someone let James Holmes inside the emergency exit once the movie started, CNN reports.



Authorities believe that Holmes let himself in.

Here’s what the witness, Corbin Dates, said:

“As I was sitting down to get my seat, I noticed that a person came up to the front row, the front right, sat down, and as credits were going, it looked like he got a phone call. He went out toward the emergency exit doorway, which I thought was unusual to take a phone call. And it seemed like he probably pried it open, or probably did not let it latch all the way. As soon as the movie started, somebody came in, all black, gas mask, armour, and threw a gas can into the audience, and it went off, and then there were gunshots that took place.”

Dates reiterated his account to NBC News, adding that the person seemed to be “signaling somebody” or “looking for somebody to come his way”.

A federal law enforcement official previously told AP that authorities believe Holmes bought a ticket to the midnight showing and went into the theatre as part of the crowd, then left and propped open the emergency door before putting on his ballistic gear and returning to begin shooting.

There were also reports of a second person-of-interest by Fox 31, which police have denied.



Visit NBC News.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

SEE ALSO: Police Have Discovered A Paper Trail Of Packages Delivered To James Holmes >

*A previous version of this article said there were two witnesses who spoke of an accomplice.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.