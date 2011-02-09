Witness List For Ron Paul’s Fed Hearing

Domestic Monetary Policy and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Ron Paul announced the witnesses for the Subcommittee’s hearing to examine the impact of Federal Reserve policies on job creation and the unemployment rate. The hearing will be held on Wednesday, February 9th at 10 am in room 2128 Rayburn.



No Fed Officials scheduled to testify at the hearing.

Thomas J. DiLorenzo, professor of economics, Sellinger School of Business, Loyola University, Baltimore, Maryland

Thomas James DiLorenzo (born August 8, 1954) is an American economics professor at Loyola University Maryland.[1] He is an adherent of the Austrian School of Economics. He is a senior faculty member of the Ludwig von Mises Institute and an affiliated scholar of the League of the South Institute, the research arm of the League of the South,[2] and the Abbeville Institute.[3] He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Virginia Tech.[1]

Dr. Richard Vedder, professor of economics, Ohio University

Ph.D. University of Illinois, 1965.

FIELDS OF specialisation: His major fields of specialisation are Economic History and Public Policy.

RESEARCH ACTIVITIES: American immigration, economic issues in American education, and the interrelationship between labour and capital markets.

Dr. Josh Bivens of the Economic Policy Institute, Washington, D.C.

Areas of expertise

Macroeconomics • Globalization • Social Insurance • Public Investment

Biography

Josh Bivens joined the Economic Policy Institute in 2002. He is the author of Everybody Wins Except for Most of Us: What Economics Teaches About Globalization and has published numerous articles in both academic and popular venues, including USA Today, The Guardian, The American Prospect, Challenge Magazine, and Worth. He is a frequent commentator on economic issues for a variety of media outlets, including NPR, CNN, CNBC, Reuters and the BBC.

Education

Ph.D., Economics, New School for Social Research

B.A., Economics, University of Maryland at College Park

Complete listing of EPI publications by Josh Bivens

