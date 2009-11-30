Witness In Broker-Poaching Case Gets Death Threats

On the night before giving testimony in a broker-poaching case, an anonymous caller threatened Tom Stevenson’s and his family’s lives.



Specifically, the caller threatened to “slaughter” his family.

UK broker Tullet Prebon is currently suing rival firm BGC Partners for conspiring to poach 50 of their top men, reports Times Online.

Tullet’s Tom Stevenson reneged on an offer he received from BGC, and instead stayed on at Tullet to provide key evidence in the case, including the $.5 million signing bonus BGC offered him.

The Times has the full report.

