Witness gives chilling account of 'fully intentional, professional' gun attack on Paris cafe

Photo: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images.

Harrowing witness accounts from survivors of the various terrorist attacks on crowded venues in Paris on Friday night continue to emerge.

Among the seven incidents around the city were gun attacks on two small venues in the 10th Arrondissement, usually packed on a Friday evening as locals ease into the weekend.

The Guardian spoke to therapist Mark Colclough, who described hearing a noise and turning to see a gunman methodically shooting people nearby:

He was standing in a shooting position. He had his right leg forward and he was standing with his left leg back. He was holding up to his left shoulder a long automatic machine gun – I saw it had a magazine beneath it. Everything he was wearing was tight, either boots or shoes and the trousers were tight, the jumper he was wearing was tight, no zippers or collars. Everything was toned black. If you think of what a combat soldier looks like, that is it – just without the webbing. Just a man in military uniform, black jumper, black trousers, black shoes or boots and a machine gun… He was left handed and shooting in bursts of three or four shots. It was fully intentional, professional bursts of three or four shots. He killed three or four individuals who were sitting in the chairs in front of the cafe. We saw them get shot down. They fell off their chairs onto the ground. He then swivelled and shot through a car drivers’ window. We then saw him walk into the cafe. He swivelled right and then swivelled left and opened fire. That is when we dived for cover.

He later describes the scene at the cafe after the gunman disappeared, and the survivors were all being questioned by police.

There were witnesses everywhere. Lines and lines of them. We were sitting next to people who were in a different place. They were caught underneath dead bodies. They had to crawl out. There were people on top of them dead.

The full piece is here at The Guardian, which is also running an excellent live blog.

