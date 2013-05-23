Horrifying Eyewitness Accounts Of London Machete Attack

London is in shock today after reports of a brutal “machete” attack in South London.

At least one person is believed to have died after being attacked by two men, reportedly armed with knives and guns.

A witness named James — whose identity we cannot verify — called into London’s LNC radio to describe the alleged murder in detail. He says the attackers encouraged passengers on a passing bus to take photos, and then brandished a gun as he and his partner tried to intervene.

“These two guys were crazy,” James says. “They just were not there. They were just animals.”

Here’s a clip of his shocking (and hard to hear) account:

Another reported account of the attack comes from Twitter user @BOYADEE, who describes the attack as a "beheading" (please note this detail has not been confirmed at present).

Read the tweets from the bottom up:

