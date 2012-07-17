Woman Claiming George Zimmerman Molested Her Is His Cousin: defence

Despite prosecutors’ efforts to protect her identity, George Zimmerman’s defence has outed the woman claiming the former neighbourhood watchman sexually abused her while the two were children and teens.



In a statement released Monday afternoon, Zimmerman’s legal team calls Witness 9 “George Zimmerman’s cousin.”

In statements released Monday morning by a Florida prosecutor, Witness 9 claimed Zimmerman stuck his hands in her underwear and under her shirt, as well as kissed and massaged her while the two were children.

The state often redacted large chunks of the woman’s recorded interviews with investigators as a way to protect her identity.

Monday’s statement from the defence doesn’t offer many details, other than repeating their already-made claims that Witness 9’s statements are prejudicial and don’t apply to the case at hand.

Zimmerman is charged with second-degree murder stemming from the February shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

“The content of this statement is not relevant to the issues of this case, and it would not be admissible in the state’s case in chief,” the defence team claimed in a motion filed on June 18.

The same motion argued against releasing the statements to the public, claiming there is a “substantial risk that public disclosure will lead to widespread hostile publicity which would substantially impair the defendant’s fair trial rights.”

In Monday’s statement, Zimmerman’s defence team pledged to defend their client against Witness 9’s claims and promised to release evidence against Witness 9’s statement in the coming weeks without revealing the nature of that evidence.

