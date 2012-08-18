TIMELINE: The 40-Year Evolution Of Video Game Consoles

Microsoft’s Xbox 720 is rumoured to be released in 18 months, perfectly timed for 2013’s holiday season. But the year-and-a-half delay has gotten industry execs flustered—because the year-and-a-half delay is actually an eight-year delay between the release of the last Xbox and the new Xbox. Decades in the world of technology.



The delay is so drastic it has some people, including Atari founder Nolan Bushnell, claiming that the age of video game consoles has finally run its course, giving way to the faster, more convenient mode of online and mobile games.

So from Atari to the Xbox, we’re honouring the major consoles of past—the iconic machines that paved the way for Angry Birds and other highly addictive mobile and online games.

