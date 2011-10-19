Nobody Tuned In To Watched The MLB League Championship Series

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Television ratings this year on FOX for the ALCS were down 20 per cent. But that was actually pretty good compared to the 43 per cent drop in ratings seen on TBS for the NLCS.The two networks alternate American League and National League championship series each year.



The average rating of 4.4 on FOX for the series between the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers is down from the 5.5 rating for the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies last year on the same network.

And the 2.9 rating on TBS for the NLCS between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals is down from the 5.1 rating last year for the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

All four series ended in six games.

Maybe the best way to look at the numbers is if we combine the two series. The combined TV ratings for the two series last year was 10.6. This year, that number was 7.3, down 31.1 per cent.

Parity is good for the sport, but it is terrible for the networks.

