Without LeBron, Cleveland Becomes The NBA's Least Popular Team

Despite losing LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still second in the NBA in home attendance, drawing 20,562 fans per game.



But while the fans in Cleveland have rallied around their team, the Cavs are now the NBA’s least popular draw on the road.

With King James a year ago, Cleveland averaged 19,200 fans per game for their 41 road games. That was a capacity of 100.2%, and trailed only Kobe Bryant and the Lakers who averaged 19,265 (101.2% capacity).

A year later and a little over one-third of the way through the season, and the Cavs have fallen all the way to last in road attendance. Their average draw of 14,410 (75.4% capacity) is nearly 5,000 fans below their 2009-10 mark.

At the other end of the ledger, the South Beach Heat (LeBron’s new team) are now the most popular team in opposing cities, drawing 18,950 (99.8% capacity) fans per game. That is a 6.0% increase in capacity over their mark a year ago.

The Cavaliers were smart to force their season-ticket renewals to be made prior to “The Decision.” That has helped keep home attendance strong. But that move won’t work again next year.

