Without LeBron and Wade, Miami Heat Get Thumped

Photo: TheLeBronJame

With both LeBron James and Dwyane Wade nursing injuries on the bench, the Miami Heat managed a paltry 76 points against the New Orleans Hornets and lost by 14.The third member of Miami’s “Big Three” managed 24 points on his own, but like most of Bosh’s attempts to lead the Toronto Raptors to victory, it was not enough.



Yes, it was just an exhibition game, but the result underscores the belief that if all three superstars can’t stay on the floor for the entire season, the NBA record of 72 wins is in no jeopardy.

