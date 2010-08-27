CHART OF THE DAY: Without Government Spending, GDP Growth Would Have Been Less Than Half Of What It Was

The latest revision for U.S. Q2 GDP came in at 1.6%, which was higher than the 1.3% reading expected by consensus, but well below the 2.4% value previously reported by the government. Thing is, the latest GDP report shows just how dependent the U.S. economy was on government spending during the second quarter.



Government spending contributed +0.86% to the 1.6% GDP growth value, which was one of the highest quarterly government contribution to GDP since at least 2007. The only quarters to beat it since the beginning fo 2007 were Q3 of 2008 and Q2 of 2009, at +1.04% and +1.24% respectively.

Sans the 0.86% government spending boost, U.S. GDP would have grown by just 0.74% during Q2 of this year. This is shown by the right-hand bar below.

Yes the economy is more complex than such straight subtractions, but while the exact GDP effect by government is debatable, what’s clear is that Q2 relied heavily upon government spending. Government spending’s +0.86% contribution accounts for more than half of GDP growth. To put this in perspective, even during all of 2009, the ‘big stimulus’ year, government spending only contributed +0.32% to GDP. Thus Q2’s +0.86% is nothing to sneeze at relative to a tiny +1.6% total growth rate.

This sheds light on the challenge for U.S. Q3 GDP, as government spending support is expected to wane going forward.

