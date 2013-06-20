Everything You Need To Know About The Withings Scale That VC Fred Wilson Loves So Much

Venture capitalist Fred Wilson is a big fan of the Withings smart scale.



The Withings Smart Body Analyzer monitors and tracks a person’s weight, body fat percentage, blood pressure, and any given environment’s temperature and air quality.

It syncs with the Withings Health Mate app for iOS or Android to allow you to track your body’s health over time. You can also use the app to set weight goals and receive tips for hitting those targets.

If you share the scale with other people, you can set up multiple profiles within the app.

There’s a growing number of wearable devices and fitness programs out there, so it’s likely that people use more than one device or service to track their health. But the real power of the Quantified Self movement is being able to compare the data from all those tools. That’s why Withings users can share and sync their data with more than 60 apps and services like fitness tracker Fitbit, IFTTT, RunKeeper, and Retrofit.

By syncing your Withings data with Fitbit, for example, you could better understand how your exercise habits affect your weight and body fat percentage.

The Smart Body Analyzer costs $149.95 but Withings also sells a cheaper scale just for monitoring your weight and body mass index.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.