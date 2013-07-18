This Weight-Loss Startup Just Raised $30 Million To Compete With Fitbit and Fuelband

Health tracking startup Withings just raised $30 million from Bpifrance, Idinvest Partners, and existing investor Ventech, TechCrunch reports.



It plans to use the money to expand internationally.

Withings is best known for its smart scales that track a person’s weight, body fat percentage, blood pressure, and any given environment’s temperature and air quality.

Last month, New York investor Fred Wilson blogged about how he had hopped on the Withings bandwagon to help him lose weight.

But Withings creates more than just smart scales. It recently launched its own wearable activity tracker, Pulse, to compete against devices like Nike Fuelband, Jawbone Up, and Fitbit Flex.

To date, Withings has raised more than $33 million.

