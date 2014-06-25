Finally, Here's A Fitness Tracker You'll Actually Want To Wear

There are a few main issues that prevent wearable tech from being a real hit with consumers — one of which is most smartwatches and fitness trackers are just plain ugly.

Withings hopes to change that with Activité: a new fitness tracker that’s disguised as an attractive, luxury smartwatch.

Like most devices of its kind, the Withings Activité is capable of tracking your steps, how far you’ve run or swam (yes, it’s waterproof), the calories you’ve burned, and your sleeping habits. It only works with iOS devices, however.

This means it can tell you how long it took for you to fall asleep and how much time you spend in deep sleep versus light sleep throughout the night.

Withings’ fitness device can also ping you with a light buzz whenever you finish an objective, or just to wake you up in the morning.

But you would never guess that the Withings Activité is a fitness tracker judging by its looks alone.

The device looks like a sleek, clean, analogue smartwatch — a stark contrast from the plain black band-like form factor found across most fitness trackers.

That premium design comes at a heavy price, though. The Withings Activité will sell for $US390 when it launches in the fall, which is about three times the price of your average fitness tracker. The Fitbit Flex, for instance, sells for $US100 and the Jawbone UP24 costs $US150.

The Withings Activité certainly has potential — it’s a wearable device that doesn’t look like a tech product, which is key when you’re trying to get wearables to catch on with everyday consumers. But the $US390 price tag will be a tough sell. Why shell out nearly $US400 when you can get something like the Fitbit Flex for $US100? One word: aesthetics.

