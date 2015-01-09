This Is Hands Down The Best-Looking Wearable Gadget I've Ever Seen

There are three main problems with most wearable devices: they’re not very attractive-looking, they’re expensive, and in many cases, the battery doesn’t last very long.

Withings’ new Activite Pop doesn’t seem to have any of those issues.

Withings’ new gadget looks just like a normal watch, but it’s capable of tracking your steps and calories burned.

There are two hands on the watch face — one for telling the time and another for showing you how close you are to your goals. Once you reach that threshold, the watch will vibrate gently to alert you of your accomplishment.

The Withings Activite Pop is water resistant up to 30 meters, too, so you can wear it while you’re swimming or in the shower.

And it only costs $US150, which is around the same price range you’d pay for fitness trackers that look much less elegant.

Withings announced the Activite Pop earlier this week, but we got to see what it actually looks like in person at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

It’s one of the few fitness tracker/watch hybrids that doesn’t look ginormous or bulky on my tiny wrists (I loved the Basis Peak but it was a bit too big for me). The strap is soft and comfortable too, which is a must if you ever plan on wearing this gadget to work out.

The Pop runs on a standard watch battery that should last for eight months, which means you never have to charge it. It works with Withings HealthMate app to display information about your daily activity.

I wasn’t the only one impressed by the Activite Pop — the crowd and the Sands Expo Center at CES were buzzing about it. Some even asked if they could buy it at the booth. It will be on sale through Best Buy and Withings’ website in February, but will only work with the iPhone when it launches. The watch will be compatible with Android phones soon after, but Withings hasn’t specified when.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.